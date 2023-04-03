Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.44.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.30. 1,143,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

