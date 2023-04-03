Lowe’s Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 17,902 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 13,459 put options.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,985. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

