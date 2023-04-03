Loom Network One Day Volume Hits $9.30 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $9.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

