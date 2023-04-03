Local Bounti (LOCL) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.46% -16.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$56.09 million -0.62 Local Bounti Competitors $1.66 billion $35.87 million 0.61

Analyst Recommendations

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Local Bounti Competitors 96 168 486 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 252.84%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -26.99, indicating that their average share price is 2,799% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

