Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $523.73 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $92.70 or 0.00329530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,625,214 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.