Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes $890,000 Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,187,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,772,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 333,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,956. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $46.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.