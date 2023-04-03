Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,516,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,146,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,563. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

