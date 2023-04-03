Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $5.26 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. 470,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,157. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

