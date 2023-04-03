Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and $182,535.12 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

