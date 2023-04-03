Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KUASF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuaishou Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

KUASF stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Kuaishou Technology Company Profile

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

