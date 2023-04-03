Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 284,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Koppers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.82. 137,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,556. The company has a market capitalization of $725.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $9,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

