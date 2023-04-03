Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 14th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of -1,920.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,873 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

