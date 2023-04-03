Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 7.8% in March

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KIM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 2,417,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,115. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

