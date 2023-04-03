Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,983. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.