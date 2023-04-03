Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,280 ($40.30) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,746 ($33.74) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,824.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,664.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of GBX 2,080 ($25.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.55). The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,303.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.62%.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($35.39) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($24,769.63). 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

