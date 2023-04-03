Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KCGI opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

