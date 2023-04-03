Kennon Green & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 7.1% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $98.15. 267,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

