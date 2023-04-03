KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 31,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
KE Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,190. KE has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.
Institutional Trading of KE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.