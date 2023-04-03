Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Update

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -48.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,306,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 25.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaman by 115.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

