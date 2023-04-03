JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 325 ($3.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,470. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 301 ($3.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($4.72). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 326.28. The company has a market capitalization of £177.16 million, a PE ratio of -160.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.