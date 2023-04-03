JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $181.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.