Joseph Gebbia Sells 350,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, reaching $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.