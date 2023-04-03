J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.