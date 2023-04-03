J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
JJSF stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
