Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.31 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and approximately $147,227.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,175.76 or 1.00008335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01125309 USD and is down -5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,040.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

