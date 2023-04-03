Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 3,000” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.32) to GBX 3,100 ($38.09) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.86) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.79) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($36.70) to GBX 2,854 ($35.07) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,894 ($35.56).

LON SHEL traded up GBX 98.12 ($1.21) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,406.62 ($29.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,424.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,371.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.11). The company has a market capitalization of £165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.50) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,961.49). In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.50) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,961.49). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($244,652.05). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

