Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €44.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Cancom in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cancom Stock Performance

COK stock opened at €31.50 ($33.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a 1 year low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of €57.78 ($62.13). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.53.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

