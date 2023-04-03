Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:JWSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,293. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

