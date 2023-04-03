iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.72. 13,457,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,386,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $209.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

