iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.67

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.67 and last traded at $124.63, with a volume of 1155864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

