iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,977 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

