iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.10

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 2667102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

