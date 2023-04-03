iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.46

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 1431050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

