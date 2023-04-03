iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.49% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 750.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,715,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of IOO stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

