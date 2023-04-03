iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,421. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

