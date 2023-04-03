iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,955 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 699,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after buying an additional 91,257 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. 2,493,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $109.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

