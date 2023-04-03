iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 418,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

