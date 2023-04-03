iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Cut by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

