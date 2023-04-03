iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.71

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 124615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICF. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.