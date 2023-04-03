Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Survey

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy -623.82% -204.63% -86.13% EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62%

Risk and Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iris Energy and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.01, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than EVmo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and EVmo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $59.05 million 2.85 -$419.77 million N/A N/A EVmo $10.24 million 0.64 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats EVmo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About EVmo

(Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

