IOTA Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. IOTA has a total market cap of $592.92 million and $10.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

