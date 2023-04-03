Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 17,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 392,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 849,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 83,008 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.