Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 3rd (ALIM, ARTL, AVDL, BBLG, CABA, CERE, DPZ, EYEN, GOOGL, GTBP)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 3rd:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $374.00.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

