Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 3rd (ALIM, ARTL, AVDL, BBLG, CABA, CERE, DPZ, EYEN, GOOGL, GTBP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 3rd:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $374.00.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

