Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $369.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

