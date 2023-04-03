Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.81

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 3386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $654,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

