Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Reduced by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 60,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,575. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.24.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

