International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Game Technology by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.52. 361,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

