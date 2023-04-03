International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Cut by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,463. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

