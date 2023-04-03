Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.