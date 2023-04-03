Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Insider Sells $250,400.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 1.4 %

PGTI traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 761,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,023. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.