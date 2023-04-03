Insider Selling: Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Insider Sells 18,454 Shares of Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) insider Kenneth L. Rice, Jr. sold 18,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $11,626.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $13,294.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Meta Materials Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of MMAT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 23,075,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 57.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Meta Materials by 735.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 595,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 524,135 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

